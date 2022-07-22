Beam Reaches Market Cap of $20.98 Million (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Beam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a total market cap of $20.98 million and approximately $6.45 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beam has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00051365 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Beam

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 119,103,440 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

