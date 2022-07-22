Beck Bode LLC Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 195.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,014 shares of company stock worth $5,184,102 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $140.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.33.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

