Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deliveroo (LON:ROO) a GBX 140 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 140 ($1.67) price target on Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 81 ($0.97) to GBX 79 ($0.94) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.03) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 186.50 ($2.23).

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Deliveroo Stock Performance

Deliveroo stock opened at GBX 95.61 ($1.14) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 116.91. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of GBX 77.58 ($0.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 396.80 ($4.74).

Insider Buying and Selling at Deliveroo

About Deliveroo

In related news, insider Adam Miller sold 40,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($0.97), for a total transaction of £32,654.34 ($39,036.87). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,221 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,529.

(Get Rating)

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.