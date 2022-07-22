Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 250 ($2.99) target price on the stock.

CNIC stock opened at GBX 129 ($1.54) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 121.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 125.50. CentralNic Group has a 1-year low of GBX 87.85 ($1.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 153.78 ($1.84). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15. The firm has a market cap of £372.37 million and a PE ratio of 12,900.00.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

