Berenberg Bank Reiterates GBX 7,375 Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,375 ($88.16) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($93.25) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays set a GBX 8,600 ($102.81) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,400 ($100.42) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. HSBC set a GBX 8,400 ($100.42) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($86.07) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($69.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($95.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

