Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 28.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

BHLB stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.72. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Insider Transactions at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 1,274,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $31,474,691.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 974.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 46.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,291 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 16.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

