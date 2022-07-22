Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 28.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BHLB traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,438. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.04. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several research firms recently commented on BHLB. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

In other news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 1,274,279 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $31,474,691.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 974.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 46.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,291 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 16.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

