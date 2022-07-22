BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Barclays

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.56.

BigCommerce stock opened at $18.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.94. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $71.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.10%. The firm had revenue of $66.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 32,114 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $527,954.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,388.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 32,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $527,954.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,388.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $39,068.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,226.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,703 shares of company stock worth $1,090,233. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in BigCommerce by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,014,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,440,000 after acquiring an additional 610,315 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in BigCommerce by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 40,268 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BigCommerce by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 419.9% during the 1st quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 211,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 170,645 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,146,000 after purchasing an additional 379,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

