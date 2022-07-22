BinaryX (BNX) Trading Up 11.6% This Week

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for $129.28 or 0.00546743 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $261.53 million and approximately $24.23 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BinaryX has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005979 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00187173 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x.

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

