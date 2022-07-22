Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.25-$16.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.90 billion-$10.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.84 billion. Biogen also updated its FY22 guidance to $15.25-16.75 EPS.
Biogen Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of Biogen stock opened at $214.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.39. Biogen has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $351.86.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 101.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 78.4% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.
