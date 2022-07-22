Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.25-$16.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.90 billion-$10.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.84 billion. Biogen also updated its FY22 guidance to $15.25-16.75 EPS.

Biogen Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $214.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.39. Biogen has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $351.86.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $261.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 101.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 78.4% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.