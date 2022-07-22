Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.25-16.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.9-10.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.84 billion. Biogen also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.25-$16.75 EPS.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.74. 2,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,303. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.48 and a 200 day moving average of $211.18. Biogen has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $351.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.39.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $261.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Biogen by 16.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 39.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 15.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

