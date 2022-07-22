Bitball Treasure Trading Down 36.7% Over Last 7 Days (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $114,675.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded down 36.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for about $15.72 or 0.00066788 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000369 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000791 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004340 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 45.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure is a coin. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com.

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

