Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Price Up 64.1% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 62.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $896,926.62 and approximately $455.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 64.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for $4.81 or 0.00020886 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Plus alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000573 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001774 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000240 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 186,606 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is bitcoinplus.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.