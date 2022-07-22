BitcoinZ Market Capitalization Reaches $2.25 Million (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and $50,905.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00267600 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00099227 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00074683 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000351 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000079 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,398,607,037 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.