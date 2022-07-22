BitDAO Market Cap Reaches $312.89 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One BitDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00002267 BTC on popular exchanges. BitDAO has a total market cap of $312.89 million and $77.49 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitDAO has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00015849 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00033111 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

