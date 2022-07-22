BitForex Token (BF) Price Hits $0.0034

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One BitForex Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitForex Token has a market cap of $14.71 million and approximately $393,333.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitForex Token has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitForex Token Coin Profile

BF is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,287,584,342 coins. BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom. BitForex Token’s official message board is t.me/BitForexOfficial. BitForex Token’s official website is bitforex.com.

Buying and Selling BitForex Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

