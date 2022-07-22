BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Piper Sandler

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.89% from the company’s current price.

BJRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $23.22 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average is $27.42. The company has a market capitalization of $544.28 million, a PE ratio of 774.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $29,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants

(Get Rating)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.