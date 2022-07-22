BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $23.22, but opened at $22.08. BJ’s Restaurants shares last traded at $24.74, with a volume of 2,636 shares changing hands.

The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Restaurants

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $29,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,597.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $565.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 774.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.42.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.