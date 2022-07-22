BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 119,737 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth $300,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $14.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

