BLOCKv Market Capitalization Hits $6.06 Million (VEE)

BLOCKv (VEE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $6.06 million and approximately $5,422.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv (VEE) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471,554,078 coins. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

