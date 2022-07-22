Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $18.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.55. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $27.69.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 131.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $168,371.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth $91,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

