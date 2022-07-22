Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-$2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $937.50 million-$971.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $948.91 million.

Blucora Stock Performance

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $19.43 on Friday. Blucora has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $918.07 million, a PE ratio of 69.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.21.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blucora

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCOR. StockNews.com raised shares of Blucora from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Blucora in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Blucora by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Blucora in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 53.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Blucora by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

