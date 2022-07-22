BMO Capital Markets Boosts Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target to C$18.00

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MLLGF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

MLLGF traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

