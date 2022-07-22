Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Price Target Lowered to SEK 360 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 370 to SEK 360 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 385 to SEK 390 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boliden AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.25.

Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of BDNNY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.95. 4,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,651. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.16. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $55.19 and a 12-month high of $108.20.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

