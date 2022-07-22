Bonded Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,027.00 (BOND)

Bonded Finance (BOND) traded 1,050.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last week, Bonded Finance has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $7.36 million and approximately $2,027.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,741.65 or 1.00033745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Bonded Finance

Bonded Finance (BOND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

