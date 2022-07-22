Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,545,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,545,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,281 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REGN. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $610.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $701.43.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $592.62. 3,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,156. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $747.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $616.15 and its 200 day moving average is $637.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 39.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

