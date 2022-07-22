Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 638 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,612 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 5.0% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Tesla by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,758 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management grew its holdings in Tesla by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 874 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total value of $4,376,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $24.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $839.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,635,344. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $870.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $709.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $857.77.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tesla from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tesla from $385.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $851.79.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

