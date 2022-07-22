BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stake Increased by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 8.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 163,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 151.8% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 258,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 155,600 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 5.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 72,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 25.3% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

BorgWarner Stock Performance

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $50.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average of $39.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.38.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.20%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.