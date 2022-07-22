Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-$11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $334.00 to $279.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $337.00 to $296.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $389.00.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of SAM traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $339.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $325.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.64. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $287.00 and a fifty-two week high of $960.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total value of $129,612.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,306.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 44.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 64.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 11.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.