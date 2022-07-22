Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $56.99 on Thursday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

