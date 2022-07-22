Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,000. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 1.6% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,132,000 after buying an additional 1,560,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $416,266,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,133,000 after buying an additional 870,582 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,644,000 after buying an additional 422,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,516,000 after buying an additional 386,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.1 %

APD stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,898. The firm has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.94.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.