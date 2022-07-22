Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $14.14 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 3.2% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 13.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Danaher by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Danaher by 73.4% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 500.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.23.

DHR stock traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $276.00. 19,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,053. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.74 and its 200 day moving average is $269.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $200.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.57%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

