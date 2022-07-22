Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $222,000 Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 118.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bunge Stock Up 0.2 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

NYSE:BG traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $91.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $73.15 and a 52 week high of $128.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.74 and its 200 day moving average is $104.87. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.60%.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

