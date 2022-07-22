Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $842,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $199.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,882,490. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.66.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

