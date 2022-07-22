Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 990.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 33,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.31.

NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.35. The stock had a trading volume of 20,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,665. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.91. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $142.64.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.41). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,878,283.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

