Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Makes New $301,000 Investment in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $44.32. 1,505,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,296,188. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $67.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.32 and its 200-day moving average is $46.11.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.