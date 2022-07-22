Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 26,488 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,488 shares during the period. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF comprises 2.3% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $10,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 216.1% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance
ICLN stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.74. The company had a trading volume of 69,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,016,545. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.51. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $25.80.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN)
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.