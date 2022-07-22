Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 303 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amgen Price Performance

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.67. The stock had a trading volume of 18,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.52.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

