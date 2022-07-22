Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 34,220 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,280 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 34,220 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 2.8% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 53,148 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 685,408 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $69,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,561 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $94.12. 70,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,344,313. The stock has a market cap of $123.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

