BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on BPER Banca from €2.80 ($2.83) to €2.60 ($2.63) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut BPER Banca from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BPER Banca has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2.60.

BPER Banca Stock Performance

Shares of BPXXY stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98. BPER Banca has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $5.14.

About BPER Banca

BPER Banca SpA provides banking products and services for individuals, and businesses and professionals in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and social security, accounts, and digital banking related services; cards; and investments and savings products and services.

