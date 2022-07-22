Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 81 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,589,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 1.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 125.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $262.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.79.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $181.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.80. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 22.05 EPS for the current year.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 11.93%.

Signature Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

