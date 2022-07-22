Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AOA opened at $61.30 on Friday. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $73.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.68.

About iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

