Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS:ESML opened at $33.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average is $35.69.

