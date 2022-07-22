Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $297,000 Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.33% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 122.4% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 158,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 223,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 19,023 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBMP opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.57. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $27.41.

