Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $364,000 Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,162 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in LHC Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in LHC Group by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in LHC Group by 312.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in LHC Group by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $162.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.35. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $216.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $571.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens downgraded LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.33.

About LHC Group



LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

