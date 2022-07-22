Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,535,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,330,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040,407 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,470,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018,962 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,259,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,375 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,288,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $224.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.83 and a 1-year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.58.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

