Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Invests $269,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $42.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.54. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

