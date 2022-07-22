Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,937,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,775,000 after buying an additional 643,285 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,672,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,552,000 after buying an additional 47,436 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,232,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,378,000 after buying an additional 495,721 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $383,789,000. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 2,423,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,325,000 after buying an additional 344,238 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

VLUE stock opened at $94.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.69.

