Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Triton International were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRTN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Triton International by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Triton International by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 48,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Triton International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Triton International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 65,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Triton International by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 69,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 15,412 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRTN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Triton International Trading Up 1.8 %

Triton International stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.35 and its 200-day moving average is $61.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. Triton International Limited has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $72.34. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.13. Triton International had a net margin of 36.44% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Triton International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

