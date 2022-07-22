Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 175 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 13,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

Oracle Stock Up 2.7 %

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $74.54 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.30 and a 200 day moving average of $76.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

